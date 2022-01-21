Australia PM says AUKUS pact to ensure peace, security in Indo-Pacific
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 14:07 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the new AUKUS defence alliance with Britain and the United States will contribute to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
In a speech to the World Economic Forum, Morrison said Australia wanted to maintain an "open rules based international system that allows nations to flourish free from coercion."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa cancelled
Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says
QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic being refused entry to Australia
Tennis-Korda tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia
Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains