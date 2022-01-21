Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicates she is Congress CM candidate in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday gave a hint that she would be the chief ministerial face of the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicates she is Congress CM candidate in UP
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday gave a hint that she would be the chief ministerial face of the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "Do you see anyone else's face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress.

BJP, SP and BSP have declared Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati as its chief ministerial face respectively. Moreover, it is unclear if Vadra will contest polls or not.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

