Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose grand statue to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi

Till the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is completed, the Prime Minister will unveil his Hologram statue on his birth anniversary on 23rd January, 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:14 IST
Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary." Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has announced that a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate. Till the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is completed, the Prime Minister will unveil his Hologram statue on his birth anniversary on 23rd January, 2022.

In a series of tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him.

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary."

(With Inputs from PIB)

