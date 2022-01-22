Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive-U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization

The United States, the World Health Organization's top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent, four officials involved in the talks said, raising doubts about the Biden administration's long-term support for the U.N. agency. The proposal, made by the WHO's working group on sustainable financing, would increase each member state's standing annual contribution, according to a WHO document published online and dated Jan. 4.

Canada's Trudeau vows action after four freeze to death in 'mind blowing' tragedy

Canada is doing all it can stop people smuggling across the U.S. border after a family of four froze to death in a "mind blowing' tragedy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. U.S. authorities have charged a U.S. man with human trafficking after the four - a man, woman, baby and teenager - were found dead in the province of Manitoba, a few yards north of the frontier with Minnesota.

New Zealand water ship unloads in Tonga as other aid trickles in

Life-saving water supplies from a New Zealand navy ship were distributed across Tonga's main island on Friday, as other countries battled the logistics of delivering aid to one of the world's remotest communities. Six days after the South Pacific archipelago was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami that deposited a blanket of ash and polluted its water sources, the HMNZS Aotearoa docked in the capital, Nuku’alofa.

Explosion kills 13, flattens village in Ghana mining region

At least 13 people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine in western Ghana detonated, flattening a rural community, the police said on Friday. Smouldering timber and torn-up sheet metal marked where hundreds of houses had stood in Apiate, a settlement about 200 km (130 miles) west of the capital Accra. Thursday's blast left a crater roughly 20 meters (66 ft) wide. Doors and roofs were blown off other buildings, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Analysis-First rebellion against Johnson was doomed; the next may not be

A rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson by some of his Conservative Party's newest members of parliament (MPs) quickly collapsed this week - but might just be a foretaste of the trouble ahead. If nothing else, the revolt showed that lawmakers' loyalty to Johnson is heavily conditional on his reputation as a vote-winner, and that that reputation is in severe jeopardy.

U.S. and Russia agree to keep talking after meeting on Ukraine

The top U.S. and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at talks on Ukraine on Friday but agreed to keep talking to try to resolve a crisis that has stoked fears of a military conflict. After the talks in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of a "swift, severe" response if Russia invades Ukraine after massing troops near its border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was still waiting for a written response to its demands for security guarantees.

Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation amid mounting concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a virtual meeting on Friday to boost cooperation on pressing economic and security issues, including China, North Korea's missiles and Russia's threat to Ukraine. The online meeting, their first substantial talks since Kishida became Japan's prime minister in October, followed "two-plus-two" discussions this month at which defense and foreign ministers from the longtime allies voiced strong concern about China's growing might and vowed to respond if necessary to destabilizing activity in the Indo-Pacific.

U.N. chief condemns deadly Saudi-led coalition strike in Yemen

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Friday that reportedly killed at least 60 people in a detention center in the Houthi-held Saada province. A Reuters witness said several people, including African migrants, died in the attack. Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said further deadly air strikes had been reported elsewhere in Yemen with children among those killed.

'Something has changed': young, female-led Cabinet reflects Chile's modern twist

As Chile's incoming Cabinet stood for photos after being unveiled on Friday one could read in the captured image the changing face of the Andean country. The line-up was dominated by women - 14 out of 24 ministers - with seven of the Cabinet under the age of 40 and the youngest 32. The average age was 49. President-elect Gabriel Boric https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/student-protest-leader-president-elect-gabriel-boric-caps-rise-chiles-left-2021-12-20 himself, a former student protest leader, will be just 36 when he takes office in March.

Thich Nhat Hanh, poetic peace activist and master of mindfulness, dies at 95

Thich Nhat Hanh, the Zen Buddhist monk, poet and peace activist who in the 1960s came to prominence as an opponent of the Vietnam War, died on Saturday aged 95 surrounded by his followers in the temple where his spiritual journey began. "The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January, 2022, at the age of 95," said his official Twitter account.

