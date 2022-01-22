Punjab CM Channi to file defamation case against Kejirwal over his "dishonest man" remarks

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said he would file a defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejirwal, after the called the former a "dishonest man" following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at many places including at the premises of the Congress leader's nephew. Addressing a press conference here, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "I have sought permission from my party regarding the personal attack on me by Kejriwal and AAP party regarding ED raids. I will soon file a defamation case against Kejriwal because Kejriwal is crossing the limits, so now it is necessary."

Channi further alleged that Kejriwal was in the habit of levelling accusations to malign the image of others, adding that in the past too, it was seen how he later apologises for his remarks. "Kejriwal has a habit that he accuses many such leaders before the election, then later runs away after apologizing but this time he will be not able to run. Now I will file a defamation case against him," he added.

Following the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with an illegal sand mining case that involves the nephew of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Channi is not a "common", but a "dishonest" man. Notably, ED recovered around Rs 10 crore cash from the residence of Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of the Punjab chief minister.

"Channi aam aadmi nahi, beimann aadmi hai (Channi is not a common man, but a dishonest man)," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The ED on Wednesday seized more than Rs 10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The Enforcement Directorate declared the recoveries after it concluded its two-day raid conducted at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot. The ED raids went on from 7.30 am till late night on Tuesday and it again started on early Wednesday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

