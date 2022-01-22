Goa Assembly polls: BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar to quit party after being denied ticket

Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who was denied a ticket by the party for state Assembly elections, on Saturday said he will resign from the ruling party. Speaking to ANI over the phone, the senior BJP leader said, "I would be formally submitting my resignation to the party on Saturday evening."

Parsekar is the chief of BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly election and was also a member of the party's Core Committee. BJP has nominated sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte from Mandrem Assembly seat for upcoming Goa elections.

Sopte had defeated Parsekar in the 2017 Assembly polls on Congress ticket but later joined BJP in the year 2019 along with nine other members. BJP on Thursday released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly election.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

