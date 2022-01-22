Left Menu

AIMIM MP opposes Maharana Pratap's statue, says military school would be better tribute

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has opposed a planned statue of Maharana Pratap in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, saying the money should be rather spent on a military school in the Rajput kings name.The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has decided to erect a statue of Rana Pratap in Cannought area here.Jaleel, local MP and state All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president, said in a letter to district guardian minister Subhash Desai that Maharana Prataps name is immortal in history due to his valor.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-01-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 17:23 IST
AIMIM MP opposes Maharana Pratap's statue, says military school would be better tribute
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has opposed a planned statue of Maharana Pratap in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, saying the money should be rather spent on a military school in the Rajput king's name.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has decided to erect a statue of Rana Pratap in Cannought area here.

Jaleel, local MP and state All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president, said in a letter to district guardian minister Subhash Desai that Maharana Pratap's name is immortal in history due to his valor. But nothing would be gained by erecting his statue by spending Rs 90 lakh, and the real tribute would be to set up a `sainik school' in his name where the youth from rural areas can avail of military training, he said. Local Shiv Sena leader and Member of Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, however, criticized Jaleel for his stand.

Maharana Pratap is a ''pride of Hindutva'', he tweeted, adding that the AIMIM MP ''may not get inspiration for good work from statues, but we get that.'' Danve also said that Jaleel should get a sainik school built through a Central government scheme and also ensure that the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the district is expanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022