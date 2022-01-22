Left Menu

VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's affection for Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi not good: MLA Raju Singh

Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) MLA Raju Singh on Saturday said party chief Mukesh Sahani's affection for RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav is not good.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:53 IST
VIP MLA Raju Singh . Image Credit: ANI
Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) MLA Raju Singh on Saturday said party chief Mukesh Sahani's affection for RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav is not good. "Our party president Mukesh Sahani ji's affection for Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav is not right anywhere. If he goes with them then it will be a suicidal decision because they are the ones against whom we have come to fight. When it comes to me, I will be always with the people. The way BJP people are saying somewhere it seems that there may be mid-term elections in Bihar," said Raju Singh.

The VIP MLAs remarks came days after Mukesh Sahani's statement hinting at allying with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). On the prohibition law in Bihar, Singh said, "There should be a review of the prohibition law in Bihar because due to the liquor ban, people are dying by drinking spurious liquor. There will be hardly any police station in Bihar where the monthly income of the in-charge will not be less than Rs 10 to 20 lakh." (ANI)

