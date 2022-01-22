Left Menu

UP: Congress suffering from severe leadership crisis, says BJP Raebareli candidate Aditi Singh

Days after resigning from the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Raebareli candidate Aditi Singh on Saturday said that the Congress is suffering from a severe leadership crisis and claimed that that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly elections.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-01-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 20:17 IST
UP: Congress suffering from severe leadership crisis, says BJP Raebareli candidate Aditi Singh
BJP Raebareli candidate Aditi Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Days after resigning from the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Raebareli candidate Aditi Singh on Saturday said that the Congress is suffering from a severe leadership crisis and claimed that that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly elections. "There is no weightage in Congress and there is a severe leadership crisis in the party. Congress does not have time to look back at the state for 5 years, they only come here before elections. People in UP are ready to welcome BJP to power again," Singh told ANI.

Raebareli Sadar MLA Singh, who recently quit Congress to join BJP will contest from Raebareli seat in the upcoming Assembly elections. The ruling BJP in the state is contesting the polls in an alliance with Apna Dal and the Nishad party.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

