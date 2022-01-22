District Good Governance Index in J-K will improve administration, simplify life of common man: Jitendra Singh

Following the release of District Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the move will not only improve administration but also enhance the ease of living of common man in the union territory. "Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, till date several measures have been brought in, in accordance with principles of reform, perform and transform which would not only improve administration but also meet the end goal to simplify the life of common man," Singh told mediapersons.

"Jammu and Kashmir is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority. Jammu and Kashmir is being given importance to also make up for the parameters of good governance that could not be implemented here earlier," added the union minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the District Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the first of its kind in a union territory.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha were also present at the event. The District Good Governance Index of Jammu and Kashmir was prepared by DARPG in collaboration with the government of Jammu and Kashmir in pursuance of the announcements made in the "Behtar e-Hukumat - Kashmir Aelamia" resolution adopted on July 2, 2021, in the Regional Conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices held in Srinagar.

The exercise on the formulation of the District Good Governance Index was set in motion in July 2021 which has now been completed and Jammu and Kashmir will become the first Union Territory in the country to have a Good Governance Index. The District Good Governance Index of the government of Jammu and Kashmir represents a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at the district level and a significant step for timely collation and publication of statistics at the state/ district level.

The District Good Governance Index is a milestone and it is expected that it will provide a robust framework for evidence-based assessment of the performance of all the districts in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

