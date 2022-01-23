AAP's Raghav Chadha seeks time to meet Punjab Governor over CM Channi's alleged involvement in illegal sand mining

Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha has sought time to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the issue of the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in illegal sand mining. According to AAP, Chadha wants to discuss the recent facts that have emerged after the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the residence of CM's relatives in connection with illegal sand mining.

The ED on Wednesday seized more than Rs 10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case. Bhupinder Singh Honey is a nephew of the Punjab chief minister.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

