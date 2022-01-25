Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari expresses concern over non-participation of DMs from Bengal in meeting with PM Modi

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed concern over the non-participation of District Magistrates from West Bengal in the virtual meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on January 22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:02 IST
Suvendu Adhikari expresses concern over non-participation of DMs from Bengal in meeting with PM Modi
Suvendu Adhikari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed concern over the non-participation of District Magistrates from West Bengal in the virtual meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on January 22. Taking to Twitter, Adhikari said, "I have written a letter to PM Shri Narendra Modiji, expressing my concerns regarding the non-participation of the District Magistrates from WB in the virtual meeting chaired by him on Jan 22. DMs of 190 districts across India attended the meeting."

Slamming the West Bengal government, the BJP leader said, "For how long, would the ruling party of WB, keep on misleading the people, by blaming the Centre for deprivation? It's been going on for almost half a century. This time it seems like, we ourselves are not willing to hold the hand that's being offered to us. This can't go on..." Notably, earlier in May 2021 too, the West Bengal DMs had skipped the meeting with PM Modi.

In the recent virtual meeting, the Prime Minister took direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022