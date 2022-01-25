Left Menu

EU well advanced to have strong deterrent measures against Russia

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:16 IST
The European Commission has very much advanced its work to have strong deterrent measures ready if Russia continues its threatening actions against Ukraine, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The work is very well advanced in order to have in place strong deterrent and also robust measures prepared in case the dialogue does not succeed, that Russia does not de-escalate." the spokesperson said during a press conference.

"In case Russia embarks on future violation of Ukraine's sovereignty territorial integrity... We will be reacting very strong and there will be strong political consequences and massive economic costs inflicted on the aggressor," he said.

