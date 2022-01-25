Left Menu

Goa CM says his former colleague Lobo follows `wife first' principle

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:06 IST
Goa CM says his former colleague Lobo follows `wife first' principle
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday took a swipe at his former cabinet colleague Michael Lobo for `giving priority to wife over country'. Lobo, who was a minister in the BJP government, recently quit the party along with his wife Deliah to join Congress ahead of assembly elections.

He was reportedly seeking BJP ticket for his wife from Siolim constituency but was spurned. “We work with the philosophy of `nation first, state first', while former MLA Michael Lobo, who has left the party, has his priority as 'patni pratham' (wife first),” Sawant said.

The CM was talking to reporters after Joseph Sequeira, a local leader from Calangute constituency, was inducted in the BJP.

People of Siolim and Calangute were smart enough to understand why Lobo switched parties, Sawant added.

Congress has given ticket to Lobo from Calangute and to his wife from Siolim.

The chief minister, meanwhile, claimed that the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly in the February 14 polls.

Its candidates were getting “good response” from voters who were vouching for the development carried out by the government, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022