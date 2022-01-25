Left Menu

Citing its survey, digital platform urges EC to delay polls due to pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:49 IST
Citing its survey, digital platform urges EC to delay polls due to pandemic
  • India

Citing a survey conducted by it, a digital community-based platform has urged the Election Commission to delay assembly polls in five states due to Covid.

In a letter to the poll panel, the platform claimed that 55 per cent citizens now believe that elections should be postponed in the poll-bound states.

It said 30 per cent of the respondents want the elections to be postponed by one to two months, while 25 per cent said they should be postponed by three to four months.

It said 41 per cent felt that elections should be conducted as scheduled.

''Given the feedback from people, we would like the election commission to consider postponing the election dates in the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur by two to three weeks such that counting can still take place before the terms expire,'' the letter by LocalCircles on Monday said.

''In the case of Uttar Pradesh, a similar consideration may be given such that counting/results deadline can still be the same as other states but the polling phases are started at a later date than February 10,'' it said.

Assembly elections in the five states will be held between February 10 and March 7, while counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

