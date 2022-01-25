Left Menu

Villagers in UP's Budhana shout slogans against BJP candidate as he walks through

Umesh Malik, the incumbent BJP MLA from Budhana Assembly constituency and also the partys nominee for the upcoming polls, faced the ire of the people as he walked through an alley on Tuesday.The MLA, along with his supporters, was at Rasoolpur Jatan village, in connection with some election-related work.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:50 IST
Umesh Malik, the incumbent BJP MLA from Budhana Assembly constituency and also the party’s nominee for the upcoming polls, faced the ire of the people as he walked through an alley on Tuesday.

The MLA, along with his supporters, was at Rasoolpur Jatan village, in connection with some election-related work. The villagers gathered on both sides of the alley and shouted slogans against Malik and the BJP, making their intentions clear. They also raised slogans in favour of the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Rajpal Balyan.

A video of the locals vehemently opposing Malik has gone viral on social media.

Incidentally, the headquarters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, which spearheaded the year-long movement against the three farm laws, is situated in Sisauli and is part of the Budhana Assembly constituency.

On Sunday, too, Malik had to face a barrage of questions on his earlier poll promises at a village in Mansoorpur, where he had arrived for a meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

