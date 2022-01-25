R-DAY: Vijayan calls for collective struggle to protect essence of Constitution

Greeting the people on the eve of the Republic Day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday called for a collective struggle to protect the essence of the Constitution, which according to him, is under threat due to the communal politics rooted in sectarianism.

In a veiled attack on the policies of the Centre, the Chief Minister, in a statement, alleged that the communal politics prevail in the country seeks to grab the power of the states by weakening its federal structure.

''It is destroying the concept of a nation based on secularism,'' Vijayan said and cautioned against the bid to make it a country based on majority religion.

He lamented that the very essence of democracy is being eroded.

''A collective struggle against these dangers needs to emerge strongly from the democrats. On this Republic Day, let us pledge that the essence of the Constitution will not be lost,'' Vijayan said.

He also spoke about the relevance of unity among the people of Kerala at a time when the state is aspiring for moving faster on the path of progress after recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister urged the people to reject all false propaganda and give a befitting reply to those narrow-minded people engaged in such activities.

''We need to ensure that the fruits of development reach everyone'', Vijayan said and urged the people to move forward together to end the social inequalities and for an India of freedom, brotherhood, and equality.

