AAP announces 3 more candidates for Goa Assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced candidates for three more seats for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. It is AAP's seventh list of candidates for Goa elections.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:26 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced candidates for three more seats for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. It is AAP's seventh list of candidates for Goa elections. AAP fielded Parshuram Sonurlekar from Mormugao and Mario Cordeiro from the Saligao constituency. Mahesh Vithu Satelkar has been given the ticket from Aldona seat.

Last week, the party had announced Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate for Goa. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Earlier today, AAP also released its fourth list of forty candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and the fourth list of ten candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

