Former PDP MLA Wagay passes away

Abdul Razaq Wagay, former PDP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian constituency, died in his native village on Wednesday. The 80-year-old was ailing for long.

''Abdul Razak (Wagay) Zawoora, former MLA Shopian, is no more. He lost the battle of his life today after prolonged illness at home in Zawoora Shopian,'' PDP leader Yawar Banday said.

Wagay was elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2008 on a PDP ticket. He did not choose to contest the 2014 assembly elections due to ill-health.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condoled the demise of the veteran leader, who was a long time associate of party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

''Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Abdul Razak Zawoora sahab. A true loyalist to PDP's agenda who stood by Mufti sahab through thick and thin. May his soul rest in peace,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)