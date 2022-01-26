Freedom fighters, Constitution makers worked for country’s devp despite difficulties: Tripura guv

Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Wednesday called upon the people of the state to pay tribute to the freedom fighters and the constitution makers, who worked for the development of the country despite facing several difficulties.

Unfurling the Tri-colour at the Assam Rifles Ground here on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, he hailed the state government for its selfless work to make Tripura a model state.

''I appeal to all to pay tribute to the freedom fighters and be grateful to the constitution makers, who during the days of the freedom struggle had faced several difficulties, but worked for the development of the country.

''I also appreciate the work undertaken by the state government to make Tripura a model state. This government gives priority to three Ns – Niyat (Intention) Niti (policy) and Niyam (rule),'' he said.

The governor also said that the law and order situation has improved in Tripura and the state government has taken an onerous task of putting an end to drug menace.

Agartala Smart City is one of those selected under mission-100 of the Union government for modernisation initiatives, he noted.

Exhorting the people to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour, Arya said, ''I salute all frontline workers for their hard work during this pandemic-induced crisis.'' Meanwhile, seven personnel from the Tripura Police and two others from Fire Services and Civil Defence in the state received President's Medal on the occasion of Republic Day.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in two separate social media posts, congratulated all the awardees.

