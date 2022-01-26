Left Menu

Getting on with the job, UK PM Johnson says he will not resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had no intention of resigning over a series of lockdown-breaking gatherings at his Downing Street office and residence, pledging to get on with the job. Answering questions in parliament, Johnson was accused by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of changing his story over the gatherings and misleading parliament, an offence which the prime minister agreed should trigger a resignation.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:00 IST
Getting on with the job, UK PM Johnson says he will not resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had no intention of resigning over a series of lockdown-breaking gatherings at his Downing Street office and residence, pledging to get on with the job.

Answering questions in parliament, Johnson was accused by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of changing his story over the gatherings and misleading parliament, an offence which the prime minister agreed should trigger a resignation. Asked if he would step down, Johnson replied: "No."

"I don't deny it, and for all sorts of reasons, many people may want me out of the way, but the reason why he (Starmer) wants me out of the way is because he knows this government can be trusted to deliver," he said to cheers from his Conservative lawmakers. "We've taken the tough decisions, we've got the big calls right and we're and in particular I am getting on with the job."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022