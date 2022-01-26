Left Menu

Shiv Sena frowns upon row over Padma award for Azad

He wants to be Azad not Ghulam, Ramesh had said on Twitter.Another former Congress leader Sushmita Dev also hit back at Ramesh wondering whether the Padma Bhushan honour for former Assam chief minister late Tarun Gogoi or the Bharat Ratna to former President late Pranab Mukherjee also made them Ghulams.Padma Bhushan for Tarun Gogoi and Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee - does it make them Ghulams, asked Dev, a Rajya Sabha member from Trinamool Congress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:23 IST
Shiv Sena frowns upon row over Padma award for Azad
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena, a key ally of the Congress, on Wednesday frowned upon attempts by a section of leaders of the grand old party to target Ghulam Nabi Azad for accepting the Padma Bhushan award conferred by the government.

Calling someone Azad for declining a national honour and Ghulam for accepting it, shows how shallow one's thought is towards a national honour, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Twitter. ''This isn't the first nor the last time that opposition leaders will be acknowledged for their work, please maintain that spirit and dignity,'' Chaturvedi, who quit the Congress to join the Shiv Sena, said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had taken a swipe at Azad, whose differences with the Congress leadership are well known, for accepting the Padma Bhushan honour.

Referring to former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's refusal to accept the Padma Bhushan, Ramesh had suggested that Azad follow suit.

''Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam,'' Ramesh had said on Twitter.

Another former Congress leader Sushmita Dev also hit back at Ramesh wondering whether the Padma Bhushan honour for former Assam chief minister late Tarun Gogoi or the Bharat Ratna to former President late Pranab Mukherjee also made them 'Ghulams'.

''Padma Bhushan for Tarun Gogoi and Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee - does it make them Ghulams,'' asked Dev, a Rajya Sabha member from Trinamool Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022