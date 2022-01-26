Left Menu

Punjab polls: Akali Dal leader Majithia to contest against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia will contest the Punjab Assembly election against State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:05 IST
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia will contest the Punjab Assembly election against State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday. "Bikram Singh Majithia will contest against Navjot Singh Sidhu to dismantle his arrogance in this Assembly elections," Badal told media persons.

Sidhu has retained his candidature from his traditional seat of Amritsar East for the upcoming state Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 14. Amritsar East Seat comes from the Malva Region of Punjab which has the largest share of assembly seats and has always been a deciding region for getting the numbers to rule Punjab.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

