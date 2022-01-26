Left Menu

Notification for fourth phase UP polls on Jan 27

The notification for the fourth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be issued on January 27.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 23:22 IST
Notification for fourth phase UP polls on Jan 27
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The notification for the fourth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be issued on January 27. The process of filing of nominations will begin with the notification.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the list of eight candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Of these, five candidates belong to the Scheduled caste and two tickets have been given to women candidates - Gudiya Katheria from Auraiya (SC) and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasoolabad (SC).

Hari Om Verma will contest elections from the Amapur constituency because the sitting MLA of Amapur, Devendra Pratap passed away last year. BJP has announced 202 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022