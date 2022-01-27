Left Menu

BJP, Bajrang Dal protest 'renaming' of sports complex in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan, Aditya Thackeray says nothing decided

Amid protests by BJP and Bajrang Dal over the move to "rename" a refurbished sports complex in Mumbai after 18th Century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray has said that name of the place has not been finalised yet.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2022 01:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 01:51 IST
BJP, Bajrang Dal protest 'renaming' of sports complex in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan, Aditya Thackeray says nothing decided
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackrey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid protests by BJP and Bajrang Dal over the move to "rename" a refurbished sports complex in Mumbai after 18th Century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray has said that name of the place has not been finalised yet. He said that finalising the official names of projects is under the purview of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and that the mayor has said that the official name for the park has not been finalised yet.

"Finalising the official names of projects comes under the purview of BMC and the mayor has said that the official name of the park has not been finalised yet. BMC has not got any such proposal on the name yet," he said. Mumbai Police earlier in the day took into custody Bajrang Dal workers protesting against the naming of the sports complex after Tipu Sultan. Many police personnel were deployed at the protest site to control the situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022