Punjab polls: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple here ahead of his virtually rally in Jalandhar on Thursday.Gandhi will partake langar along with party candidates at the Golden Temple and also visit Durgaina Temple and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal here.Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, partys state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Deputy Chief Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni received Gandhi at the Amritsar airport on his arrival from Delhi.The Congress has announced 109 candidates for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:04 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple here ahead of his virtually rally in Jalandhar on Thursday.

Gandhi will partake 'langar' along with party candidates at the Golden Temple and also visit Durgaina Temple and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal here.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Deputy Chief Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni received Gandhi at the Amritsar airport on his arrival from Delhi.

The Congress has announced 109 candidates for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls. The names of candidates for eight seats are yet to be announced. At Jalandhar's Mithapur, Gandhi will address the ''Punjab Fateh'' virtual rally in the afternoon before returning to Delhi in the evening.

The Election Commission had extended the ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 31 in the five poll-going states including Punjab.

Punjab goes to polls on February 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

