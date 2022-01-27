Punjab Polls: 5 Congress MPs absent from Rahul Gandhi's rally in Amritsar

Five MPs and leaders of the Congress party were absent from Rahul Gandhi's rally in Punjab's Amritsar ahead of State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20. These five MPs were Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill, Preneet Kaur, and Mohammad Sadiq.

"We had no problem in going. We came to know that the event was for the 117 candidates. Neither the PCC president nor the CM invited us; not even the general secretary incharge. If we had been invited, we would have definitely gone," Jasbir Singh Gill, Congress MP from Punjab told ANI. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to Punjab for campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar today. They also ate 'langar' at Golden Temple.

The Congress leader was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Further, a group of people, wearing black ribbons also staged a demonstration during Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar.

Notably, this is the first visit of Rahul Gandhi since the imposition of a ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India at the start of the month. Punjab will go to the assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

