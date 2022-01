Canada's Trudeau in isolation after COVID exposure; says test negative

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he had gone into isolation for five days after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, adding a rapid test result had come back negative. "I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated," Trudeau tweeted.

The news means Trudeau, 50, will miss the reopening of Parliament next Monday. Trudeau, prime minister since November 2015, was reelected for a second time last September. Trudeau went into isolation for two weeks https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-canada-trudeau-idUSKBN20Z2QF in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for COVID-19.

Several Canadian cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, have tested positive https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-canada-joly-idUSL1N2T52EI for COVID-19 in the last few months.

