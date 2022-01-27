'Goonda raj' to return if Akhilesh forms govt in UP: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying ''goonda raj'' will return to Uttar Pradesh if his party comes to power in the Assembly polls.

Addressing ''influential voters'' during a door-to-door campaign, he also accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP of promoting dynastic politics and casteism.

Shah paid obeisance at the Banke Bihari temple before starting his door-to-door campaign for the state Assembly polls.

Attacking the previous SP government, he asked, ''Wasn’t there a goonda raj? Didn’t the bahubalis (strongmen) trouble people? Weren’t the sisters and daughters humiliated?'' ''Azam Khan was arrested and CrPC sections fell short under which cases were lodged against him,'' he said referring to a Samajwadi Party leader.

He mocked Akhilesh Yadav of his criticism of law and order, says he has no right to complain about it.

''Chullu bhar pani mein doob maro,'' he mocked in Hindi.

If Akhilesh Yadav comes to power, the ''goonda raj'' (rule of goons) will prevail, he claimed attacking the opposition party.

But if the BJP returns to power, it will bolster development, he said.

The union minister stressed that his party has run the government in a transparent manner and even political adversaries cannot accuse them of corruption.

''Before the BJP, the state has seen SP and BSP governments, which worked for specific castes. None of them drew the plan of all-round development of the state. It was done by the governments led by (PM) Narendra Modi and (CM) Yogi Adityanath,'' he said.

''The BJP is not the party of a particular caste but the entire society,'' he claimed, adding that in the 2017 Assembly polls, people had rejected casteism and dynastic politics.

The previous SP and BSP government promoted casteism and dynastic politics while corruption was rampant, Shah said.

''But in the past seven years of the Modi government and Yogi Adityanath rule, even Rahul Baba cannot level the charge of corruption,'' he said referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

''Akhilesh Babu stacks of notes are coming out from the houses of your supporters but there is no charge of corruption against the BJP,'' he said, apparently referring to the seizure of cash and jewellery from two perfume traders in Kanpur and Kannauj. He claimed that the BJP government in the state freed the land worth Rs 2,000 crore from criminals as he urged people to vote for his party. He also alleged that the state’s economy was in a shambles under the SP regime while in the Adityanath government, it stands second in the country. Even during the coronavirus period, mills were not shut and farmers received their full payment, he said.

He also took a swipe at the SP’s promise of free power, saying why wasn’t it done earlier.

He claimed his party worked for places of worship without caring for vote bank, citing the construction of the Ayodhya’s Ram temple and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.

Earlier accompanied by party leaders, the minister distributed pamphlets in Satua village near Govardhan Road and got his photographs clicked with local workers.

Amidst showering of petals by women, he was seen garlanding a beaming child in a woman’s lap.

