NC does not need anybody's certificate for its secular credentials: Sagar

The National Conference’s biggest asset and legacy is its immense faith in unity in diversity and it does not need anybody's certificate for its secular credentials, party general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar said on Thursday.

Sagar exhorted the party cadre to further gear up rank and file to meet the challenges faced to Jammu and Kashmir.

''Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah (former chief minister) kept the torch of secularism aflame all his life,” he said while hitting out at those who are accusing the NC of practicising communal politics.

“The National Conference does not need anybody's certificate for its secular credentials,” he added.

Sagar, who was speaking during a meeting of provincial office bearers, heads of organisational wings, zonal presidents and district presidents of Jammu and Samba at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here, expressed concern over the uncertainty looming large in J-K. He hoped that the cadre will remain steadfast in their resolve to fight for the “right cause, which has been a proud legacy of the National Conference”.

The NC leader stressed the crucial need of further strengthening the party at the grass-roots level by reaching out to the public.

The people across Jammu and Kashmir besides Ladakh have many hopes with the National Conference, which has all along stood for the welfare and dignity of all the segments of population, he said.

''The biggest asset and the legacy of the party is its immense faith in unity in diversity, which it has demonstrated during most testing times of its history.'' The National Conference has, is and will remain in the forefront to seek justice for the people of all the regions and the sub-regions. “Public interest is sacrosanct for us.” Speaking on the occasion, provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta expressed anguish over the “misgovernance” and lack of accountability in the J-K administration, saying it has created a peculiar situation with the people feeling of being pushed to the wall.

Referring to the continued dharna by the chairperson of the District Development Council and other representatives at Dachan in Kishtwar district, he said the administration is showing scant regard to chosen representatives.

This is against the democratic ethos and speaks volumes about bureaucratic arrogance, he added.

