Sikkim Assembly passes supplementary demands for grant of Rs 304.55cr

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:37 IST
The Sikkim Assembly on Friday passed the first supplementary demands for grant of Rs 304.55 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the finance portfolio, tabled the supplementary demands for grant in the House during the day-long fifth session of the tenth Assembly. The House passed the demand for grant after Speaker L B Das put it for consideration and approval by the members.

The Assembly also cleared the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2022.

The passage of the appropriation bill allows the state government to withdraw funds for the supplementary demands for grant of Rs 304.55 crore from the consolidated fund of Sikkim to meet additional expenditure.

Earlier, the CM, who is also in charge of the home department, introduced the Sikkim Police (Amendment) Bill, 2022. It empowers the Sikkim Police Accountability Commission to perform its functions.

Land Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha also introduced the Sikkim (Re-organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2022. It proposes amendments and insertions to the Sikkim (Re-Organisation of Districts) Act, 2021.

The bill was introduced by the state government to include words - Rangpo Sub-Division and Rongli Sub-Division - in Section 3 of the law.

These words were inadvertently left out. Discussions for consideration and voting for these two bills will be held in the next sitting, the speaker said.

At the end of the transaction of legislative and financial businesses, Das adjourned the House sine die.

