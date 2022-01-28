Lebanon's Bahaa Rafik al-Hariri says he will continue his father's journey

Bahaa al-Hariri, brother of Lebanon's veteran Sunni Muslim leader Saad al-Hariri, said on Friday that he will continue the journey of his father, deceased Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Bahaa said in a recorded speech that he would "enter the battle to take back" the country and that he would be in Lebanon soon.

His brother Saad, a three times prime minister, stepped away from Lebanese politics earlier this week, opening a new phase in Lebanon's sectarian politics.

