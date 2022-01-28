Lebanon's Bahaa Rafik al-Hariri says he will continue his father's journey
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:34 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Bahaa al-Hariri, brother of Lebanon's veteran Sunni Muslim leader Saad al-Hariri, said on Friday that he will continue the journey of his father, deceased Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.
Bahaa said in a recorded speech that he would "enter the battle to take back" the country and that he would be in Lebanon soon.
His brother Saad, a three times prime minister, stepped away from Lebanese politics earlier this week, opening a new phase in Lebanon's sectarian politics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hariri
- Sunni Muslim
- Lebanese
- Lebanon
- Saad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Lebanon's Hariri steps away from politics, upending election landscape
Lebanon's Hariri expected to announce election boycott, party members say
Lebanon''s former PM Saad Hariri bows out of political life
ANALYSIS-Lebanon slips further into Iran's orbit as Hariri bows out
Lebanon's Hariri steps away from politics, upending election landscape