Left Menu

Lebanon's Bahaa Rafik al-Hariri says he will continue his father's journey

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:34 IST
Lebanon's Bahaa Rafik al-Hariri says he will continue his father's journey
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Bahaa al-Hariri, brother of Lebanon's veteran Sunni Muslim leader Saad al-Hariri, said on Friday that he will continue the journey of his father, deceased Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Bahaa said in a recorded speech that he would "enter the battle to take back" the country and that he would be in Lebanon soon.

His brother Saad, a three times prime minister, stepped away from Lebanese politics earlier this week, opening a new phase in Lebanon's sectarian politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022