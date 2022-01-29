UP polls: Amit Shah claims Azam Khan will replace RLD's Jayant Chaudhary if SP-led alliance forms govt

Taking a jibe at the alliance formed by Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Union Home Minister and a senior BJP leader Amit Shah said that SP-led alliance forms the government, then Azam Khan will replace Jayant Chaudhary in the government. "Yesterday Akhilesh ji and Jayant ji held a press conference. They say that we are together. But how long is this together? If their government is formed, then Jayant ji will leave the government and Azam Khan will come back. The people of Uttar Pradesh have understood from the distribution of tickets what is going to happen next," Shah said while addressing an effective voter interaction programme in Muzaffarnagar.

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has fielded Azam Khan, who is sitting MP from Rampur Lok Sabha seat, from Rampur constituency. At present, Azam Khan is languishing in jail after several cases were registered against him. The former BJP chief hinted that voting for Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party will give rise to mafias in the state.

Hailing the contribution of BJP in the state ahead of the assembly elections, he said, "Your one vote can also bring mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh and the same vote can also bring freedom from mafia raj. If the SP-BSP government is formed, then again mafiaraj will come, casteism will come. But if you vote for BJP, then Uttar Pradesh will become number one state of the country." Shah added that today it has been five years of BJP, there is no talk of caste, no matter of family dispute, no matter of goons, mafia, appeasement. "There is focus on security and development under BJP rule," he said.

Shah also collectively took a jibe at the role of Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in the state. He said, "Uttar Pradesh has seen the rule of earlier governments. When Behenji's party used to come, she used to talk about one caste. When the Congress party used to come, it used to talk about the family. When the SP party used to come, they used to talk of goons, mafia and appeasement."

Thanking the people of Muzaffarnagar for supporting the BJP previously, Shah said, "It is Muzaffarnagar that has laid the foundation of BJP's massive victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, 2017 and 2019. It is from here that a wave rises which goes up to Kashi and clears the dust of our adversaries." "When I became BJP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, there were riots here in the very beginning. At that time, the accused had become victims and those who were victims were made accused. I have not forgotten the pain of those riots," he said.

Shah expressed confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging victorious in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)