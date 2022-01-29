Left Menu

Punjab Lok Congress announces names of seven candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

The Punjab Lok Congress announced the names of seven candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections on Saturday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 29-01-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 19:10 IST
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Lok Congress announced the names of seven candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections on Saturday. Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress will contest on 37 seats along with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The PLC has fielded Jaskaran Singh Sandhu from Patti, Shammi Kumar Kalyan from Nakodar, Jagdish Kumar Jassal from Adampur, Karanveer Singh Indora from Malout, Dargesh Kumar Sharma from Kotkapura, Maya Devi from Bathinda Rural and Jiwan Dass Bawa from Mansa. Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

