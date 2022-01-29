Left Menu

Bihar MLC election: JD(U) to contest on 11, BJP on 12, RLJP on 1 seat

The ruling alliance in Bihar Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) election.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:06 IST
Bihar MLC election: JD(U) to contest on 11, BJP on 12, RLJP on 1 seat
BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling alliance in Bihar Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) election. The BJP will contest on 13 seats, of which one seat will be given to Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pasupati Kumar Paras. The JD(U) will field candidates on 11 seats.

"Janata Dal-United (JDU) will contest on 11 seats, BJP 13 seats and will give one seat to RLJP from its quota," said BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav. The Legislative Council elections are to be held on 24 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022