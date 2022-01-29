Left Menu

Pegasus spyware: Congress doing politics over an expired issue, says Naqvi

Slamming Congress over Pegasus spyware issue, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the party is trying to do politics over an expired issue.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Slamming Congress over Pegasus spyware issue, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the party is trying to do politics over an expired issue. Politics over the Pegasus issue started once again following media reports over the purchase of the spyware service. Before the Parliament session, Congress has started attacking the BJP government over the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Congress wants to treat the puncture of its party through the tincher of Pegasus. The party wants to do politics over an expired issue. They will score a hit wicket with their own politics. They will be exposed. Earlier on Saturday, the Congress party alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government purchased Pegasus spyware from Israel during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in July 2017 and termed it as an "act of treason."

"Brazen hijack of democracy and act of treason. Modi government purchased Pegasus in 2017 along with other military technologies as the centrepiece of a package, including weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly USD 2 bn from Israel during PM Modi's visit," said Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewalaa while addressing a press conference here in Delhi. On Akhilesh Yadav, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Apart from goons, bahubalis, corruption and crimes, what was there in Akhilesh Yadav's rule. What has he done for farmers, women and the youth? Be it SP, BSP or Congress, all say that they will form the government. There is also Asaduddin Owaisi's party that also claims the same. They should first decide among themselves."

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

