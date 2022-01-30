Left Menu

Rajasthan CM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

30-01-2022
Rajasthan CM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Gandhi was assassinated on this day 74 years ago.

Gehlot reached the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office and offered floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi. He then attended a 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana sabha' at the PCC.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Education Minister B D Kalla and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Gehlot later reached the secretariat building and offered flowers to a statue of Gandhi.

