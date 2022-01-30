Left Menu

Uttarakhand Assembly polls: CM Dhami holds door-to-door campaign in Ganghet

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly election, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a door-to-door campaign at Ganghet in Jageshwar of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

ANI | Jageshwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-01-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 14:52 IST
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: CM Dhami holds door-to-door campaign in Ganghet
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami during the door-to-door campaign in Ganghet. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly election, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a door-to-door campaign at Ganghet in Jageshwar of Uttarakhand on Sunday. After offering prayers at the Jageshwar Dham temple, Dhami said, "Prayed to the Almighty for so that the election is done properly and the all the candidates get to contest the election. Sought his blessings so that we can form a BJP government in Uttarakhand once again."

On Thursday, Dhami filed his candidature for the Assembly elections from the Khatima Assembly seat. Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022