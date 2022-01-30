Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:26 IST
Cong releases 3rd list of candidates for Punjab polls, fields CM Channi from 2 seats
The Congress Sunday released its third list of eight candidates for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats.

The Congress also fielded former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma from the Patiala assembly seats against its former leader Amarinder Singh.

Sharma was once considered a close confidant of the former chief minister.

Former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's son Manish Bansal has been fielded from the Barnala assembly constituency.

The party announced Mohan Singh Phalianwala from the Jalabad assembly seat against Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Congress also named Sukhpal Singh Bhullar as its candidate from Khem Karan and Tarsem Singh Siala from Attari (SC) seat, while Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki will fight from Nawanshahr.

From Ludhiana South, the Congress has named Ishwarjot Singh Cheema.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab where it is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP which is in alliance with Ex-CM Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyunkt.

