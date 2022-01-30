Cong to launch booklet highlighting rising prices under BJP govt

The Congress on Monday will highlight the issue of rising prices and will launch a 'BJP brought inflation' booklet in poll-bound states.

The Congress will organise a series of press conferences underlining the problems faced by the people due to inflation and hold the central government responsible for it.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold a press conference in Lucknow, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chandigarh and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan in Goa. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh will address a press conference in Jalandhar, Sachin Pilot in Dehradun, Hardik Patel in Meerut and Ranjit Ranjan and Supriya Srinate in Varanasi.

''The people of the country are suffering from inflation and BJP is enjoying. The double whammy of rising prices and falling income has made life difficult for people,'' AICC Secretary Pranav Jha said.

''The back-breaking prices have spoiled the budget of families. Modi ji, BJP took votes by serving lies of 'acche din' and served the poison of inflation in people's lives,'' he said.

The party will highlight that wholesale price index has reached a 12-year high under BJP rule and the high excise duty on petrol and diesel, a statement said.

It will also highlight that the BJP increased rail passenger fare by 205 per cent and since January 1, 2022 and how it has made clothes, shoes, children's books, withdrawing money from ATM, auto booking from app and ordering food, among other things, more expensive, the statement said.

This will be the third booklet that the Congress releases in poll-bound states. Last week, the Congress had launched a booklet to highlight how the BJP government ''compromised'' with the interests of armed forces and held press conferences on it.

Before that, the party had launched a booklet to highlight the farmers' plight under the Modi government and held press conferences in various cities.

