They care only for their 'nani' in Italy: Adityanath on Rahul, Priyanka

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiityanath on Sunday targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying their party cared only for the siblings’ “grandmother in Italy” when the country faced the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting here ahead of the assembly polls, the BJP leader also attacked Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and called Samajwadi Party a “chacha-bhatija party”, an apparent reference to its president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The earlier governments in the state didn’t find time for development, the CM claimed.

“Developing Saifai (the SP home turf) was the only thing that mattered to the uncle-nephew party,” he said, referring to the period Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister. For ‘behanji” (Mayawati), the only issue was her nephew’s progress, he added.

“And the party of the brother and sister didn’t care for the country when the crisis struck, they only thought of their 'nani' in Italy,” he said.

Adityanath said if a Samajwadi Party government comes to power, UP will get a “mafia raj”. Mafia members who are now in jail will be let out, he claimed.

“Give us your vote, if you want to vote for “vikas” (development). Vote for them if you want to vote for “vinash” (destruction),” he said. Talking of the state’s fight against COVID-19, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh’s battle the epidemic has been lauded all over the country.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday became the first state in the country to have administered a total of 26 crore doses of the Covid vaccine, he said, adding people were apprehensive of the third wave of the infection, largely fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus but the state is “apt at tackling not only hardened criminals but coronavirus as well.” Comparing the alleged lawlessness in the state during the previous SP government with its development during the “double-engine BJP government at the Centre and in the state”, the chief minister said the BJP is building not only Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya but defence corridor in Aligarh as well.

The SP government on the contrary had fuelled the mushrooming growth of illegal factories for country-made pistols all over the state, he alleged.

“A defence corridor is coming up by Aligarh and when the cannons built in factories along this corridor will be operated by the Bulandshahr youths at the country’s borders, the enemies will take to their heels,” Adityanath said.

Spelling out the benefits of the new international airport, coming up in Jewar, for Bulandshahr, the chief minister said it will also lead to the growth and affluence of the district.

He also talked of an upcoming medical college in Bulandshahr, to be named after former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and said after the construction of the medical college worth Rs 36 crore is completed, the youths of the district will be able to medicine here and treat the people as well.

