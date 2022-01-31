Portugal's PM Costa wins full parliamentary majority

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said his centre-left Socialist Party had secured a full parliamentary majority of 117-118 seats in Sunday's snap general election.

"An absolute majority doesn't mean absolute power. It doesn't mean to govern alone. It's an increased responsibility and it means to govern with and for all Portuguese," Costa said in his victory speech, before the final official vote count was released.

