UP Assembly elections: Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination papers from Karhal today

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav will file nomination papers from the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:56 IST
"This 'nomination' is a 'mission' because this election of UP will write the history of the next century of the state and the country! Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking... Defeat negative politics, remove it too!! Jai Hind!!!" Yadav tweeted.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

