UP Assembly polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Lakhimpur, Pilibhit on February 2

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in Lakhimpur and Pilibhit on Wednesday for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:56 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in Lakhimpur and Pilibhit on Wednesday for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been doing aggressive campaigning in order to return to the dais of power in Uttar Pradesh. Party's top leadership is engaged in holding public meetings and powerpack campaigns. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also held door-to-door campaigns in support of party candidates.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The last date of campaigning for the first phase of UP polls is February 8.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

