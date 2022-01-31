MLA welcomes CBI probe into student's death by suicide

President of Mahila Morcha and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday welcomed the order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old student of a school in Thanjavur.

While on the verge of her death, the girl had declared that the school had tried to convert her to another religion forcibly because of which she took the extreme step.

The MLA criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin by saying he has lost the faith the people had in him and demanded that the State government bring in an anti-conversion law.

On the decision of the BJP to contest alone in the coming local body elections without the alliance with the AIADMK, Vanathi said the State president of the saffron party K Annamalai has already made an announcement in this regard.

