Canadian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:55 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is ''feeling fine'' and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to ''please get vaccinated and get boosted''.

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

