Canadian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19
PTI | Toronto | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:55 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is ''feeling fine'' and will continue working remotely.
The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to ''please get vaccinated and get boosted''.
Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trudeau
- Justin Trudeau
- The Canadian Press
- Canadian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haiti's allies need to help tackle spike in violence -Canada PM Trudeau
Haiti's allies need to help tackle spike in violence -Canada PM Trudeau
Indians’ death in brutal cold: Canadian PM Trudeau says working ‘very closely’ with US to stop smuggling
Canada's Trudeau vows action after four freeze to death in 'mind blowing' tragedy
Canada's Trudeau vows action after four freeze to death in 'mind blowing' tragedy