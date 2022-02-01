Mexican president defends son after reports he lives in style in Texas

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has set great store by austerity both in his personal life and in government, on Monday defended one of his sons after reports that he has an affluent lifestyle in Texas. Non-profit group Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity and news outlet Latinus reported last week Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran has lived in two Texas homes, the first of which, north of Houston, had its own cinema room and pool.

He and his wife later moved into a newly built 548-square-meter (5,900-square-ft) property nearer Houston, they said. Lopez Beltran has not been accused of wrongdoing and has not commented publicly on the reports. He has shared messages of support published on Twitter, including one that described him as a rare case of a politician's child living in a luxury house that had not been obtained using public money.

Lopez Beltran could not immediately be reached for comment. The president, who brought up the matter himself during a regular news conference, described his son, 40, as a "grown man" who has no influence over his government, and said that his wife, Carolyn Adams, is from a wealthy background.

"They got married and apparently she has money, but it has nothing to do with the government," Lopez Obrador said. Lopez Obrador has put tackling graft at the heart of his project, and has described past governments as riddled with corrupt officials who entered politics to enrich themselves.

He said that critics were trying to use the story to suggest that his political movement was no different from those that came before, something he vehemently rejects. "We're not the same," he said. "I'm not interested in money."

Lopez Obrador has frequently questioned the impartiality of the two media that published the original report.

