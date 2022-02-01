Left Menu

PM speaks with Bahraini crown prince, reviews bilateral ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:48 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and reviewed bilateral ties, while noting that the relationship has seen continued progress in diverse sectors.

During their telephonic conversation, Modi thanked the Bahraini leadership for taking excellent care of the Indian community in Bahrain during the Covid pandemic, as also for looking after their social and cultural needs, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Crown Prince conveyed greetings on the Republic Day of India.

Both leaders reviewed the bilateral relations between India and Bahrain and expressed satisfaction that the relationship has seen continued progress in diverse sectors including political, trade and investment, energy, health, security and people-to-people contacts, the PMO said.

''Had a warm conversation with HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince & Prime Minister of Bahrain. Thanked him for the Kingdom's attention to the needs of the Indian community, including recent decision on land allotment for the Swaminarayan temple,'' Modi tweeted.

India and Bahrain are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries in 2021-22.

Modi conveyed his greetings to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and reiterated his invitation to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for a visit to India at an early date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

