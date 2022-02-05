Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served for more than two decades in the top job, has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday.

Mahathir, 96, will have follow-ups for the continuation of his medical treatment as and when required in the future, the hospital said in a statement.

