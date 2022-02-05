Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CEO seeks additional 115 company forces for upcoming Assembly polls

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) has requested 115 company forces from the central government to keep the security system tight during the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-02-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 15:03 IST
The office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) has requested 115 company forces from the central government to keep the security system tight during the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The CEO's demand was made in view of the critical and vulnerable polling booths in the state. A total of 632 candidates are in the fray for the ensuing polls scheduled to be held for the Uttarakhand state Assembly.

After the completion of the nomination process, the Election Commission has identified about 800 such areas in the state where the polling was 15 per cent more or 15 per cent less than the average in the last election in the booths falling under the 'critical' category. Similarly, about 1,200 booths have been marked in such an area where voters are likely to be affected. These booths have been kept in the category of 'vulnerable'.

The state Chief Electoral Officer Soujanya told ANI that an additional 115 company forces have been sought from the Centre for safe and fair voting in the state. Polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will take place on 14 February. (ANI)

